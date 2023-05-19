WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The victim has been identified after a driver allegedly crashed on Pleasant Street in Winston-Salem and left their passenger, who was killed, behind.

Police say Courtney Watson, 39, of Winston-Salem, was driving a 2007 BMW X3 north on the 1700 block of Pleasant Street. Troy Dwayne Cowan was riding as a passenger.

The BMW reportedly ran off the road to the right, and the driver lost control of the vehicle. The SUV started overturning and came to rest upside down.

Cowan was found and pronounced dead on the scene.

According to police, Watson did not stay at the scene of the crash and was found shortly after.

She has been charged with felony death by motor vehicle and felony hit-and-run causing serious injury or death.

1700 block of Pleasant Street (Map data: Google Maxar Technologies, US Geological Survey)

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.