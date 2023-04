WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of US 52 southbound was closed due to a Saturday afternoon crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 109 near Exit 109 for US 421 in Winston-Salem.

The left lane of the highway was closed and traffic camera footage shows a heavy amount of congestion in the area.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.