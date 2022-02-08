US 52 shut down near Hanes Mill Road in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem News

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash has shut down part of a highway near Winston-Salem.

US 52 northbound around the Hanes Mill Road exit is closed while officials clear the scene of an accident involving a tractor-trailer.

Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted asking drivers to avoid the area. The City of Winston-Salem added an update saying expect the area to be closed for up to four hours.

There are no confirmed injuries. No word on when the highway might reopen at this time.

As information becomes available the story will be updated.

