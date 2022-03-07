2 dead after people opened fire on car driving down US 52, Winston-Salem police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have released more details about a double homicide that closed down a busy highway for hours.

Winston-Salem police say they got on the scene after 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Initially, they were called about a car crash happening in the area of 25th Street and Liberty Street.

At the scene, they found a silver Nissan Sentra. The driver of the car, Toriyana Marquez Gaskins, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene. She had been shot, police say.

Treshaun Raymond Milton, 19, and another victim had been shot, as well. Milton died at the hospital. The other victim is in critical condition.

Police believe that the victims were at the Cook Out on Akron Drive and got onto US 52 heading south. As they drove along, they were approached by a dark-colored car and at least two people in that car began firing at the Sentra. Police say at least two firearms, a handgun and then possibly a higher caliber gun, were used.

Gaskins lost control of the car after she was shot, near the intersection of 25th and Liberty Streets.

Police believe that the suspect vehicle continued on US 52.

Authorities are asking that anyone who was at the Cook Out located on Akron Drive or traveling on U.S. Highway 52, between 11 and 11:40 p.m. to contact detectives at 336.773.7716 with any information about this crime.

Ten homicides have been reported in Winston-Salem thus far in 2022, as opposed to seven for the same period of time in 2021.