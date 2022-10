WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An accident involving several vehicles created a traffic snarl in Winston-Salem Thursday morning.

According to Winston-Salem Police Department dispatch, US 52 closed at E. 4th Street because of a crash involving several vehicles.

Police closed the ramp from US 421 onto US 52 due to this wreck. The DOT alerts said it was cleared around 8:30 a.m.