WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash has snarled traffic in Winston-Salem.

According to the DOT, a vehicle crash shut down US 421 going southbound, near Interstate 40 and NC 67 just before 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The accident was clear fairly quickly, just before 9:30 a.m., but traffic was still backed up according to DOT traffic cameras.

No word on injuries or what caused the crash.