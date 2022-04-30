WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who had been in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Winston-Salem on Friday has died according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Officers with the WSPD responded to Carver School Road on Friday afternoon when they were told about a shooting.

Police found Tyriek Davierre Elliot, 25, lying unresponsive after being shot multiple times.

Elliot was taken to the hospital where he was initially listed as being in critical condition, but he would later succumb to his injuries sometime Friday.

Elliot’s next-of-kin has been notified of his passing.

Winston-Salem police say that incident has been upgraded to “an active homicide investigation.”

No further information about the incident is available at this time.

Police say that this incident marks the 17th homicide to be reported in the City of Winston-Salem in 2022, there were only nine homicides in the same time frame in 2021.

