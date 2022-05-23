WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — It was a violent afternoon in Winston-Salem Sunday.

Two shootings happened on opposite sides of town just minutes apart.

Winston-Salem Police responded to the first shooting on Ansonia Street at about 1:37 p.m. Juan Hernandez-Mariche was in his backyard, when two people approached him. One of them shot him multiple times. Mariche later died on scene, after first responders performed CPR. Police believe this was a targeted incident.

The second shooting happened at 1:50 p.m. across town on Millerwood Drive. Winston-Salem Police responded and found a 19-year-old had been shot. The victim was walking down Millerwood Drive when a car came behind him. He then heard a gunshot and realized he’d been hit.

A man who lives on the road who didn’t want to be identified told FOX8 it’s usually a quiet street.

“I’ve lived here my whole life,” he said. Not once I haven’t heard of that.”

He was on his way to the store when the shooting happened.

“We saw a suspicious-looking dude at the top of the road and we got back to the house,” he said. “I realized we forgot something from the store and we left again and as we were pulling out I saw about eight to ten cop cars and a fire truck coming down the road.”

He saw the victim walking through several people’s backyards before asking for help. Police say the 19-year-old was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“He was walking behind the houses because he got caught in the backyards of the houses,” said the man. “That white house that I was telling you about, he has a fence that blocks it off, so the kid got stuck there and then he had to ask them for help to call 911 because he couldn’t keep going I guess.”

Police don’t believe the two shootings are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department or CrimeStoppers.