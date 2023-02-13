WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A trucker has been charged months after a Winston-Salem crash led to a man’s death, according to Winston-Salem police.

Pearless Lee Speller III, 26, was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to stop at a steady red light. He was arrested on Thursday in Bertie County. He received a $2,000 secured bond.

The crash happened on June 16, 2022, at around 7:22 a.m. Winston-Salem officers responded to the reported crash at the intersection of 27th Street and North Patterson Avenue.

Police say Pearless was driving a 2013 Mack tractor-trailer on 27th Street and failed to stop for a steady red light. The truck reportedly hit a 2016 Tao-Tao moped, ridden by 41-year-old Michael Curtis Werts, of Winston-Salem. Werts was taken to a hospital and ultimately died on Dec. 25, 2022.

