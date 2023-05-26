WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Traffic is being rerouted on Peters Creek Parkway due to a truck striking a bridge, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

The truck struck the West Clemmonsville Road bridge causing both directions of traffic in the 3100 and 3200 blocks of Peters Creek Parkway to be rerouted.

The damage to the bridge is currently being assessed by the Department of Transportation and the bridge is also currently closed as a result.

Barricades are in place and drivers are being advised to avoid traveling through the area of the crash.

There is no word as to the condition of anyone involved at this time.

This is a developing story.