WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem community is grieving after police say a father shot and killed his son and daughter before turning the gun on himself.

Now advocates are reminding everyone there are resources available.

This year, law enforcement officers have responded to several murder-suicides in the Piedmont Triad.

Guilford County Family Justice Center Director Catherine Johnson whose mission is to prevent them from happening is keeping count.

“This year, in our statistics that we’ve been tracking, we’ve had five murder-suicides within Guilford County,” Johnson said.

Johnson tells FOX8 that Greensboro, High Point and Winston-Salem have all had two murder-suicides in their cities this year.

One happened outside the city limits in Guilford County.

The most recent murder-suicide involved a father and his two kids.

According to Winston-Salem police, officers responded to a shots fired call around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at Water Lily Circle.

When they arrived, they found 55-year-old David Housden and his children, 20-year-old Alexander Housden and 16-year-old Kaylee Housden, dead from gunshot wounds.

Police believe David shot his two children and then himself.

Following the latest tragedy, Johnson shared many murder-suicides happen in a common way.

“Many people who are killed by their partner are strangled first. That information from the strangulation institute indicates that’s the last warning shot. But most people are killed by domestic violence using a gun. That’s a pattern that we’ve seen in all the murder-suicides this year,” Johnson said.

To prevent more lives from being taken, Johnson listed several resources her organization has to offer.

“Victim advocacy, safety planning, access to restraining orders, talking to law enforcement, meeting with an attorney. Community members don’t have to be experts in those things, but it’s important to start with, ‘I care about you, and let me get you to the resources that can help you,’” Johnson said.

FOX8 reached out to Winston-Salem State University where Alexander was a student, and a spokesperson for the university sent the following statement:

Kaylee attended Atkin’s High School and was a member of the Color Guard.

Counselors will be on campus to assist students and staff.