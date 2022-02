Tree falls on two vehicles on Patterson Avenue in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Patterson Avenue in Winston-Salem iwa closed after a tree fell on two vehicles Thursday night, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

The 4200 block of Patterson Avenue was closed for a few hours while the road was cleared.

No injuries have been reported.

The tree hit both vehicles as they were headed in opposite directions, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.