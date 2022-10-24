WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A new traveling art exhibit set up in Winston-Salem will take you underwater!

Aquaverse is an immersive black light 3D experience set up right now at ROAR Food Hall and Entertainment Complex, giving people a unique new view of the ocean.

The creator uses special paint and black lights to make the exhibit glow. Visitors wear 3D glasses to make certain pieces look like they move and come to life.

The traveling exhibit has been at big festivals across the country including Burning Man in Nevada. Next up, Aquaverse will be at the Metaverse Conference in New York City.

Shannon Smith shows us what it looks like.