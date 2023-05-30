WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A tractor-trailer overturned, spilling fuel onto the highway, while heading north on U.S. 311, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

The crash happened at about 10 a.m. when a tractor-trailer hauling sand went around a sharp curve on an exit ramp from U.S. 311 to Interstate 40 westbound, according to WSFD Battalion Chief 2 John Suders. The tractor-trailer overturned onto an abandoned vehicle.

The driver and a passenger were both taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Two fuel addle tanks were both leaking diesel fuel and spilled about 25 gallons.

A hazmat team was called to the scene to handle the fuel spill. The cleanup is expected to be finished by 1 p.m.

NCDOT expects the crash to have a “high” impact on traffic with the scene likely to clear by 3:06 p.m.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation reported that the right northbound lane of U.S. 311, near Interstate 40 westbound and exit 56 for Ridgewood Road, was closed due to the crash.