WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Minor injuries have been reported after a tractor-trailer overturned on US 52 northbound at Patterson Avenue, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

US 52 northbound at Patterson Avenue is down to one lane and will be intermittently closed while the vehicle and trailer are turned upright and removed from the road.

Traffic is extremely heavy in the area.

Drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route.