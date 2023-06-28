WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A tractor-trailer overturned on an Interstate 74 North ramp that connects to Interstate 40 West in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

The crash occurred at Exit 55 for I-40. Only one lane on the ramp is currently open and it will remain that way for an extended period of time.

Investigators say that the tractor-trailer ran off the roadway and overturned in the sharp curve of the I-40 on-ramp.

The crash and lane closure is causing traffic congestion on I-74 Northbound in the area approaching Exit 55. Traffic maps show around a mile of heavy congestion in the area.

Police are encouraging drivers to consider detours if they must travel through the area.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved.