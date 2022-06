WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The northbound 311 on-ramp to I-40 westbound is closed due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Northbound traffic is being diverted onto I-40 eastbound.

This is a single-vehicle crash with no injuries, and the tractor-trailer was transporting non-hazardous materials.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route through the area if possible.

It is unknown at this time when the road will reopen.