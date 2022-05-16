WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The 311 ramp to westbound I-40 from northbound I-74/US-311 is currently shut down due to a crash on Monday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

The ramp is shut down after a tractor-trailer carrying coffee creamer overturned in the curve.

There were no injuries reported.

This ramp from US-311 to I-40 westbound will be shut down for the next several hours while the road is cleaned up.

Police urge drivers in the area to use caution or take a different route.