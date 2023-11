WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — US 74 North is closed at the split in the area of Ridgewood Road on Thursday after a tractor-trailer overturned, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

The tractor-trailer was carrying bricks when it crashed on the US 74 ramp.

All traffic on US 74 North near Ridgewood Road will be diverted onto Iinterstate-40 East.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.