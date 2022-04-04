FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two men were arrested after a chase that shut down a busy highway in Forsyth County, and police believe one is connected to the shooting of a firefighter.

Police identified Keon Rush, 18, as a suspect in the shooting incident at Kermit’s in Winston-Salem. Police say he was driving the blue Hyundai that drove up to the hot dog restaurant and opened fire, injuring a Walkertown fire chief and another man.

Around 2:30 p.m., police located Rush driving a red Chevrolet Sonic on Gholson Street. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies initiated a stop after the car failed to stop for Winston-Salem police.

The car did not stop for deputies and a pursuit began. During the chase, a passenger in the car was seen throwing items out of the car. The chase ended near the Clemmonsville Road exit when the car wrecked into two patrol vehicles.

The driver and passenger were taken into custody without incident. The car was searched and the items thrown from the window were found. Deputies recovered fentanyl, crack cocaine, heroin, marijuana and $1255 in cash.

Reginald Codithomas Sutton, 28, of Clemmons, and Keon Jaykwon Rush, 18, of Winston-Salem, were charged with trafficking heroin, two counts of possession with intent to sell cocaine, possession with intent to sell marijuana, misdemeanor resisting arrest as well as misdemeanor drug and paraphernalia charges.

Additionally, Rush was charged with felony flee to elude and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official.

Winston-Salem police also charged Rush with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and discharging a firearm into an occupied property.

Rush received a bond of $750,000. Sutton received a bond of $100,000. Sutton also had an outstanding federal warrant for the sale and delivery of a schedule 1 substance.

Anyone with information related to this investigation should contact the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office directly at (336) 727-2112.