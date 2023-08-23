WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem officers are investigating after a teen was shot on Wednesday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 7:05 p.m., officers responded to Weatherwood Court when they were told about a shooting.

Arriving officers found a 16-year-old male who had been shot. He was taken to hospital with injuries considered serious but not life-threatening.

Investigators say the teen was at the residence alone when someone came in and shot him.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.