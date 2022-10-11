WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 19-year-old was shot in the arm when someone opened fire outside a Winston-Salem recreation center.

A spokesperson from Winston Salem Police Department says the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK.

Officers say he was standing at the front entrance to the William C. Sims, Sr. Recreation Center when he saw that someone he didn’t recognize was shooting at him from the Happy Hills Park Parking lot across the street.

The sound of gunshots around 5:30 p.m. on Monday startled people around the area of Adler Street.

The area is surrounded by homes, and a childcare center is next door to the recreation center.

The children inside were picked up by parents about 30 minutes before the shots were fired.

Officers tell FOX8 that a 19-year-old man was shot standing by the entrance of the recreation center.

It worries people who visit the park across the street every day knowing anyone could have been caught in the crossfire.

“I was surprised when I heard that information about the shooting. The troubling part about it is it has nothing to do with the community. If something happens, it’s a spur-of-the-moment or one-time thing,” said a woman who frequents the park and did not want to be identified.

One neighbor tells FOX8 that when they looked outside after hearing the shots, they saw a man in all black running on the side of the building.

Despite what unfolded, regular parkgoers still went about their daily routine.

“I want it to continue to be a safe haven for the kids because…they frequent the park. I just want it to be a safe haven and continue to do my daily walks in peace,” the anonymous woman said.

People living in the area would like to see more police patrols in the neighborhood to stop the gun violence from happening.