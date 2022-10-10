WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen was shot in Winston-Salem on Monday and taken to the hospital, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 5:31 p.m., officers responded to a report of guns being fired at the William C. Sims, Sr. Recreation Center on Alder Street.

Arriving officers found evidence of a shooting in the parking lot of Happy Hill Park and at the recreation center.

Officers were then told that a 19-year-old Winston-Salem man had arrived by personal vehicle at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his arm.

Police say the victim was standing at the front entrance to the recreation center when he saw someone he didn’t recognize begin shooting at him from the Happy Hill Park parking lot.

The Happy Hill Park parking lot is located directly across the street from the recreation center.

The victim then went inside the recreation center and got a ride to the hospital

No one else was injured.

Evidence does not support that this was a random incident, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.