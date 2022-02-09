Teen shot at while driving in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are searching for suspects after a teen was shot at while driving on Wednesday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 8:57 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 12th Street and Cameron Avenue when they were told about a shooting.

The 18-year-old victim told police he was driving on North Cameron Avenue near E. 12th St. when a blue pickup truck started following him.

The people in the truck began shooting at the 18-year-old’s vehicle, the release says.

He managed to drive away from the suspects and eventually called the police. The teen was not injured even though his vehicle was hit by gunfire.

The investigation is ongoing.

The WSPD is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the WSPD. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.