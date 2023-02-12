WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at a Super Bowl party.

At around 6:56 p.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 1400 block of Hope Lane after getting a report of a shooting.

At the scene, police discovered a 16-year-old old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his right calf.

Investigators say that the victim was shot while attending a Super Bowl party on the 1600 block of Charity Lane.

Witnesses at the scene told police that the suspect and the victim got into a verbal altercation which resulted in the suspect shooting the victim.

Police say that the suspect ran away from the area after the shooting and has not been positively identified at this time.

The suspect is described as follows:

Black male

5-foot-8

145 pounds

Wearing green clothing

Between 13-15 years of age

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is active and ongoing. There is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.