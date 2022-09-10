WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One teen is injured following a shooting early Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At 3:35 a.m. on Saturday, patrol officers came to the 700-block of Ferndale Avenue after getting reports of a shooting in the area.

At the scene, police found a 19-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm at a home.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and his injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

Investigators say the victim was shot at the home by an “unknown assailant.”

The investigation is in its early stages and is ongoing. There is no further information available at this time.