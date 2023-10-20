WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) –A Friday the 13th changed the life of a 19-year-old girl forever and took the life of her mother, 39-year-old Natalie Carter.

“Now that my mom isn’t here … I’ve lost my whole family. I’ve got support, but I don’t have my family … My daughter doesn’t have her GG,” the girl said.

While standing in their front yard on 23rd Street in Winston-Salem, the young girl who wants to remain anonymous for safety reasons says around that 10 p.m. that night, her mother was arguing with a group of men when one of them opened fire.

Not only was Carter shot but a bullet also hit her daughter’s ear.

Winston-Salem police say both victims were taken to the hospital, and the daughter had to listen to her mother take her last breath the following Sunday.

“I had to listen to my mom’s heartbeat fade away, and that was not something I was prepared for,” the girl said.

41 murders have happened in Winston-Salem so far this year compared to 33 murders around the same time last year, according to police.

“Taking somebody’s parent away and having no remorse about it. Something is wrong with that. The city needs to come together,” the girl said.

As the investigation continues, the teenager says she won’t rest until her mother’s killer is caught.

“I’m 19-years-old. I’m trying to keep it together, and I just want justice for my mom … Whoever did this to my mom, I want them to get found. I want them to go to jail. I want justice for my mom. They don’t understand what they’ve done to my family,” she said.

The 19-year-old set up a GoFundMe to cover her mother’s funeral expenses.

Investigators believe this was a targeted shooting.

If you have any information, contact Winston-Salem police.