WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen was killed and a man is seriously injured as the result of a crash on US 52 in Winston-Salem on Friday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At around 11:31 p.m. on Friday, officers came to the scene of a reported crash on US 52 North near Arkon Drive.

At the scene, police discovered a single car with heavy damage in the roadway. The driver was found under the vehicle and he was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Police say that a passenger in the car, Victoria Rose Brown, 19, of East Bend, was found lying in the roadway. She would be pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators say that the car Brown and the injured driver were in crashed into another vehicle, lost control and rolled over multiple times. Neither Brown nor the man were wearing a seatbelt at the time and both were ejected from the car.

Police say that the other vehicle did not remain at the scene of the crash and the investigation is in its early stages.

The fatal crash is the 35th traffic-related fatality of the year in Winston-Salem. There were only 21 at this time in 2022.

There is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Tips made to Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. Tips, including photos and videos, can be texted to the WSPD at (336) 276-1717. Text tips are not anonymous.