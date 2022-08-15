WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen has been released from the hospital after a dirt bike crash severely injured her and her cousin.

The dirt bike accident happened in the afternoon of August 7, at the intersection of Sunny Drive and Yarbrough Avenue in Winston-Salem. A fourteen-year-old girl agreed to hop on a dirt bike with her twelve-year-old cousin. They rode a short way before the crash happened, the bike colliding with a car.

The fourteen-year-old is now home from the hospital but is still recovering. The twelve-year-old is still in the hospital with several broken bones and other injuries.