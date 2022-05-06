WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Shattalon Drive and Bethabara Road in Winston-Salem Thursday evening.

It happened around 6 p.m.

Neighbors living in the Old Hollow Oaks Estates mobile home park say they saw police and EMS surrounding their neighborhood.

Many didn’t know why until they walked to the top of the road. A neighbor said it looked like the teen hit the windshield.

People told FOX8 they could hear the driver blowing his horn before hitting the teen as she crossed the street.

The teen suffered minor injuries and is out of the hospital.

Neighbors say the driver was shaken up after seeing the impact. They say they saw him crying and hugging what appeared to be family.

People who live along the stretch say there are a lot of kids who live near where the accident happened.

They want people to slow down because they say this situation could have been worse.

A spokesperson with the Winston Salem Police Department says there are no arrests or charges at this time.