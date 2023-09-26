WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 19-year-old is dead after a fatal head-on crash last month, and a woman has been charged in connection to the crash, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At around 1:11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, officers came to the 6000 block of Bethabara Park Boulevard after getting a report of a crash with injuries.

At the scene, police found two vehicles in the road. The drivers of each vehicle suffered minor injuries and were taken to local hospitals.

Junior Felipe Olivo Lacan, 19, of Winston-Salem, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, was taken to a local hospital where he later died as a result of injuries he sustained in the crash.

Investigators say that a vehicle was traveling east on Bethabara Park Boulevard while the vehicle that Lacan was a passenger in was traveling west on Bethabara Park Boulevard when, “for unknown reasons,” the vehicle that was going east hit the vehicle Lacan was in head-on.

On Tuesday, Janet Jacobo, 33, of Winston-Salem, was charged with felony hit-and-run and driving while impaired in relation to the case.

She turned herself in to the Magistrate’s Office where she was released under an unsecured bond of $50,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Tips made to Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. Tips, including photos and videos, can be texted to the WSPD at (336) 276-1717. Text tips are not anonymous.