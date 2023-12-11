WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem teen is in the Forsyth County Detention Center after police say he carried out a double homicide over the weekend.

According to Winston-Salem Police Chief William Penn Jr., however, that 18-year-old never should have been allowed back on the streets in the first place.

Police say 18-year-old Ryan Prudente and three juveniles killed 20-year-old Yahir Jimenez-Laredo and 21-year-old Mitzi Saldana-Clemente around 2:18 Saturday a.m. along Barnes Road in the city’s south side.

The four of them were located around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, walking along U.S. 52. They are all facing two counts of general murder.

On the Wednesday before the murders, Penn said his officers had Prudente in custody, and he was facing more than 15 felonies.

“Trafficking of drugs and weapon charges,” Penn said.

As Penn detailed, the magistrate denied bond for Prudente. Then he had his first appearance in court.

During that first appearance, Penn said, the judge issued Prudente a $50,000 bond while following pretrial guidelines. That total, Penn added, is on the high end of those guidelines.

Prudente made that bond and was released.

“It’s extremely frustrating. We are tasked with safeguarding our community, and how we safeguard our community is putting violent felons in jail so they can violate no further,” Penn said. “When they’re released from jail, it just makes our life harder.”

Now, Penn is calling for those pretrial guidelines to be revisited.

“We have to close that gap so we can keep our community safe, and everyone involved wants our community safe,” he said.

The chief also said he’s spoken with Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill and sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, and they’re all in agreement on the subject.

“We’re going to speak with the senior resident superior court judge and talk about how we can improve the guidelines, how we can up that ante,” he said.

Prudente is once again being held with no bond allowed.

These are the 45th and 46th homicides in the city so far this year, which is a record. There were 35 homicides during the same time period in 2022.

Penn did take a moment to thank the community for helping to find Prudente and the other suspects after pleading for residents to help the agency following previous murders.

“Not only this homicide but a shooting a couple weeks ago,” he said. “We have been getting that community support, and that’s a key to making quick arrests.”