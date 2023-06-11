WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Several violent crimes occurred overnight in Winston-Salem leaving 2 people, including a teenager, dead and several others shot.

At around 9:50 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the area of Ashley Crossing and Morgan Circle after getting multiple reports of gunshots and people being shot.

At the scene, police found Trevon Mitchell, 16, of Kernersville, lying in the parking lot and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. An additional victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene. The additional victim was taken to the hospital and their injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

Investigators say that before the shooting, Mitchell went to visit the additional victim at a nearby apartment. The pair left the apartment to meet with another person in the parking lot when someone began shooting, fatally striking Mitchell and striking the additional victim in the leg. The suspects then left the area in a vehicle.

Police say that Mitchell appears to have been the “intended target of the attack.”

The WSPD’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and is investigating the fatal shooting.

At around 11:08 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 2700 block of Reynolds Park Road after getting a report of a shooting in the area.

At the scene, police found Ethan Bain, 30, of Rural Hall, in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. He would be taken to a local hospital by EMS where he ultimately died as a result of his injury.

Investigators say that Bain was at a party in the area and got into a “verbal altercation” with multiple people. Bain was then shot while attempting to leave the party.

The WSPD’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and is investigating the fatal shooting.

At around 11:19 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 2800 block of Patria Street to investigate a reported shooting.

While police were working the crime scene, they discovered that the victim had already been taken to a local hospital.

Police say that the victim is being treated for a gunshot wound to the neck and is currently considered to be in critical condition.

Investigators say that the victim was shot in the neck after a “verbal altercation” with another man. The shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence.

The shooting is being investigated by the WSPD’s Field Services Bureau/Patrol Division.

At around 3 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to a local hospital after staff called the police about a gunshot wound victim in the ER.

When police arrived, they discovered the victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim told investigators that he was shot by an unknown person at an after-hours party. The victim was unable to provide information on the suspect and could not recall where exactly the shooting occurred.

Police have yet to locate a crime scene and the shooting is being investigated by the WSPD’s Field Services Bureau/Patrol Division.

At around 6:32 a.m. on Sunday morning, officers came to the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 5400 block of Shattalon Drive after getting a report of a robbery.

Investigators say that the victim had started the vehicle and was getting ready to drive when two “young” men armed with a firearm approached the victim, demanded they exit the vehicle and stole it.

The suspects drove away from the scene and the victim was not injured during the robbery.

Police say that they are looking for a purple 2012 Nissan Rogue with the North Carolina license plate FFC-6845.

The WSPD’s Patrol Division is investigating the robbery.

The two fatal shootings marked the 26th and 27th homicides of 2023 in Winston-Salem, according to police. There were 20 homicides during the same time period in 2022.

There is no indication that any of the events are connected.

