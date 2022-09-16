WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash has shut down a major interstate and the closure is expected to last hours.

The westbound lanes of Interstate 40 are shut down to an accident. Police are directing traffic onto Union Cross Road as backups have already started.

Winston-Salem police confirmed a tanker trunk was involved and the shut down is expected to have a significant impact.

Police were called just before 4:30 a.m. and North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Multiple agencies are on the scene and the closure is expected to last three or four hours.

There’s no word on any injuries but a passenger vehicle was also involved.