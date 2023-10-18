WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department has announced the arrests of two people charged in a Sunday morning homicide.

At around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 800 block of East Devonshire Street after getting a report of a shooting.

At the scene, police found that Jassy Vargas Salinas, 25, of Germanton, had been shot and life-saving measures were taken by officers and EMS. However, Salinas ultimately died as a result of his injuries.

The WSPD’s Criminal Investigations Division came to the scene and assumed responsibility for the investigation.

On Tuesday, Daniel Jovani Vega, 29, of Rural Hall, and Joaquin Vega Rodriguez Jr, 32, of Rural Hall, were taken into custody by the WSPD’s SWAT team and the United States Marshals Service.

They both are being charged with the following:

Felony murder

Felony robbery with a dangerous weapon

Felony possession of a firearm by a felon

The pair are being held without bond and are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

A violent weekend

On Wednesday morning, police announced they would be holding a press conference later that same afternoon to discuss the violence that took place in the city over the course of the past weekend.

The goal of the press conference is to “address the violence” in Winston-Salem and inform the community of how to assist law enforcement to” combat violent crime.”

Woman dies after double shooting on E. 23rd St.

At around 10:24 p.m. on Friday, officers came to the 1200 block of East 23rd Street after getting a report of a shooting.

At the scene, police found two women each suffering from a gunshot wound. One of the victims was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The second victim was treated on scene for minor injuries.

Natalie Carter, 39, of Winston-Salem, died as a result of her injuries on Sunday.

Investigators say that a vehicle pulled in front of the two women while they were standing outside on 23rd Street and an unknown suspect began shooting at them.

Both women were “specifically targeted” in the shooting, according to police.

Suspects shoot at work van after minor crash; 1 shot in the back

At around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 2500 block of Fanning Oaks Drive after getting a report of a shooting.

At the scene, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. The victim was taken to a local hospital and his injury is not considered to be life-threatening.

Investigators say the victim was a passenger in a work van that was involved in a “minor” crash with another vehicle that was occupied by “four unidentified Hispanic males,” several of whom were armed with handguns. The driver of that vehicle followed the work van from the scene of the crash and at least one person fired several shots at the work van, one of which struck the victim in the back.

Man charged in crash-filled police pursuit; stole car at gunpoint

At around 3:27 a.m. on Sunday, police say that a Nissan Altima was stolen at gunpoint.

At 1:56 p.m. on Sunday, officers spotted the car parked with a driver inside on the 5900 block of University Parkway. The driver of the car was later identified as Joshua Carter, 39.

Investigators say that Carter intentionally crashed into three police vehicles as they approached and attempted to block him in. Carter also struck a person’s vehicle that was parked with no one inside.

A pursuit then began that went through several streets in the northern parts of Winston-Salem, according to police. The pursuit ended at the intersection of 30th Street and Greenway Avenue as the Altima collided with a WSPD patrol vehicle.

Investigators say that Carter attempted to run away on foot and was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit. Neither Carter nor any officers were injured.

Carter is being charged with the following:

Felony flee to elude

Three counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official

Careless and reckless driving

Possession of a stolen motor vehicle

Three counts of malicious conduct by a prisoner

Assault of a government official

Numerous other related traffic offenses

