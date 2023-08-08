WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A “suspicious item” draw Winston-Salem Police Department’s hazardous devices unit out to an area Chili’s on Tuesday afternoon.

At 12:19 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the restaurant on the 100 block of Stratford Commons Court.

Employees from the Chili’s say they spotted “what they believed to be a suspicious item” in the restaurant’s parking lot.

Police say the hazardous devices unit was able to render the item safe.

No one was hurt. The business was forced to close for about three hours.

