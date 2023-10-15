WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place after a crash on Sunday morning.

At around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 2500 block of Fanning Oaks Drive after getting a report of a shooting.

At the scene, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. The victim was taken to a local hospital and his injury is not considered to be life-threatening.

Investigators say the victim was a passenger in a work van that was involved in a “minor” crash with another vehicle that was occupied by “four unidentified Hispanic males,” several of whom were armed with handguns. The driver of that vehicle followed the work van from the scene of the crash and at least one person fired several shots at the work van, one of which struck the victim in the back.

There is no further information available at this time. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Tips made to Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. Tips, including photos and videos, can be texted to the WSPD at (336) 276-1717. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.