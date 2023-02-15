WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Officers were involved in a chase with a stolen car after an apartment with a three-year-old inside was shot into.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, they were called to Salem Gardens Drive on reports of shots being fired. At the scene, they found an apartment and two cars had been shot. The people inside the apartment, two adults and a toddler, were not hurt.

Police say the suspect vehicle was identified as a stolen black Honda Civic.

The car was seen around 11 p.m. on Waughtown Street. The suspects drove away and police gave chase, following the car into Kernersville. Then the suspects turned around and went back down Waughtown Street towards Winston-Salem and got onto the northbound lanes of US 52, hitting another car without stopping.

On N. Liberty Street, it collided with a marked police car and three people got out and ran away. Two of them, Xavion Williams, 18, and Caleb Thompson, 23, were arrested at the scene. Guns were found inside the stolen car.

Thompson was charged with felony flee to elude arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle, speeding, driving with a revoked license, careless and reckless driving, resisting arrest, two counts of hit and run and failure to maintain lane control.

Williams was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a firearm, and resisting arrest.