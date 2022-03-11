Suspect was ‘actively’ posting on social media after deadly Mount Tabor High School shooting, warrants say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Court documents are revealing new details in the shooting that left one dead at Mount Tabor High School on Sept. 1.

Maurice T. Evans Jr., 15, is accused of shooting and killing William Miller Jr. on Sept. 1 at Mount Tabor High School. Miller was found inside the school with a gunshot wound. The student was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. No other students were shot. Evans was arrested that day.

In court, Evans’s attorney said the shooting was the result of a personal dispute. Evans had been shot nine times over the summer, and the defense said Miller threatened to “finish the job,” referring to the shooting over the summer.

According to warrants, witnesses said that when Evans was seen being approached by multiple people, he pulled out his weapon and fired a single shot into Miller’s chest.

He was then allegedly seen on security cameras, wearing a white mask, dropping his blue and black backpack in a school dumpster. Officers retrieved the bag, which matched the bag carried by Evans in security footage, and found a small-caliber handgun inside.

Investigators were checking Evans’s social media accounts regularly and say that the suspect was actively making posts “some of which were related to this incident.” Police did not reveal what those posts said.

Officers found Evans at an address in Winston-Salem wearing different clothing. He did not have his cellphone on him. He reportedly told his mother his phone was at another address.

In another related search of a separate address, officers found a 9 mm Luger box containing four live rounds, a receipt for a gun magazine and a DVR.