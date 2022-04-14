WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An arrest has been made in the murder of a woman in Winston-Salem.

On April 3, Bria Tiera Robinson, 20, was found dead in a driveway on Flag Street. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

As part of the investigation in Bria Robinson’s murder, Winston-Salem police obtained a warrant for the arrest of Jeremy Cornelius Alexander for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. At the time of the investigation, Alexander had outstanding warrants for violating a domestic violence protection order, assault on a child under twelve, possession of a stolen motor vehicle among other charges.

Wednesday evening, Alexander was apprehended by authorities in Henry County, Georgia. Winston-Salem authorities will be seeking extradition for Alexander.

There may be additional charges as the investigation into Bria Robinson’s murder continues.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.