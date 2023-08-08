WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is now in custody after a deadly shooting in Winston-Salem, according to police.

Demario Marcell Williams, 29, of Winston-Salem, has been charged with murder in the death of Devontay Atkins.

Just before 12:30 a.m. on July 21, police were called to 17th Street where they found Atkins. He had been shot multiple times. Despite first responders’ attempts to save his life, Atkins died from his injuries.

Police believe that Atkins and a 22-year-old, whose identity was not released, got into a fight. Police say Williams shot Atkins, sparking an exchange of gunfire. The 22-year-old, who was also shot during the exchange, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect allegedly ran away from the scene.

Officers obtained a warrant for Williams on July 24, and he turned himself in on Tuesday. He received no bond.