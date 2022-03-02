Suspect pursuit puts Easton Elementary on ‘community lockdown,’ Winston-Salem officials confirm

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An elementary school was on “community lockdown” due to police pursuing a suspect.

Winston-Salem Police Department dispatch say that Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies were chasing a suspect, who ended up fleeing on foot.

Due to the area being within city limits, officers with the WSPD are assisting with the search.

As a result of this search’s proximity to Easton Elementary, WS/FCS officials confirmed on Wednesday afternoon the school was on “community lockdown,” which means something is happening in the area and not on school property. The school continued as normal, but people weren’t allowed inside the building.

This is only done to be cautious.

No suspect information is available at this time.

This is a developing situation and will be updated as information is made available.