WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was hurt by shrapnel from a shooting, police say.

The Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a shooting just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the S&K Supermarket on Thomasville Road. When they got there, they found a woman with injuries to her legs, which looked like it was from shrapnel.

She was taken to the hospital. Her injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Investigating officers determined that the woman was getting gas with a man and four juveniles in the car. A silver vehicle stopped and a person got out, firing at the man. The woman’s car was hit several times and she was hit in the back of the legs by shrapnel because of this.

Neither the man nor the kids in the car were hurt by gunfire. A home on Charles Street was hit by gunfire, but no one was hurt.

Police say this incident was targeted.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.