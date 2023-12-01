WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A traffic stop led to a chase and an arrest in Winston-Salem.

Police say that just after 8 p.m. on Thursday they tried to stop a Nissan Sentra for an unspecified equipment violation. When officers tried to block the vehicle during the traffic stop, they say the driver, identified as William Andrew Mitchell Jr., 31, rammed a police vehicle and drove away, heading northeast on Stanleyville Drive.

Officers began following the car and the sheriff’s office was called in, assisting by dropping stop sticks on Indiana Avenue. During the chase, police say that Mitchell threw drugs and a stolen gun out of his car.

The chase continued onto Rams Drive until a WSPD officer rammed the car with a patrol vehicle. The chase lasted nearly 10 miles and caused two subsequent crashes reported as a result of this chase, but no one was hurt. No officers were injured, nor was Mitchell.

Mitchell was arrested and charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, felony flee to elude, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, hit and run along with multiple drug violations.

He was not given a bond.