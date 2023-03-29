FORYSTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect is in custody after a pursuit on Wednesday with troopers and Winston-Salem officers that ended on US-52, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 9:53 p.m., NC Highway Patrol troopers called the WSPD and told police that troopers were involved in a vehicle pursuit entering into the city on I-40 West near Union Cross Road.

Troopers asked for help. and two WSPD officers drove to I-40 West near Highway 311.

The suspect vehicle was disabled on US-52 North near Waughtown Street, and the suspect was taken into custody.

No one was injured.

US-52 near Waughtown Street is down to one lane while troopers investigate.