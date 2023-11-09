The above video was posted in Nov. 2019.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect has been charged in connection to a homicide in Winston-Salem over four years ago, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Justin Leon Surles Lynch was charged in connection to Jalen Cockerman’s death in May 2019.

Lynch has been charged but is currently serving time in federal prison, so he will not be arrested and served the outstanding warrant for arrest until his federal sentence is up in Jan. 2024.

Cockerman, a father of two, was shot and killed on Cody Drive in a crowd of more than 100 people.

Cockerham’s sister says her 23-year-old brother was someone who embodied family, loyalty and love.

“He was hope for a lot of people out of our family … A lot of people looked to him for encouragement. He gave people that strength that sometimes they felt like they didn’t have,” Jecorie Cockerham said.

Jecorie said her brother’s legacy lives on through his two sons, one of whom celebrated his 5th birthday for the first time without his dad in 2019.

It’s tough celebrating milestones without Cockerham, but his sister says grieving in the evil sense means you’ll never be OK.

You have to find forgiveness.