WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested after a February homicide.

Winston-Salem police say they were called to an area hospital about an unresponsive man who had been shot.

Darryl Wayne Smith, 56, died of his injuries at the hospital. Police believe he was shot somewhere around the 700 block of Jonestown Road and brought to the hospital by “known associates.”

Detectives obtained a warrant for Melvin Lynn Pruitt, 46, for possession of a firearm with a felon. Pruitt was arrested in Salisbury by US Marshall’s on Thursday. He was transported to Forsyth County and served with the outstanding warrant, and then also charged with general murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

He was given no bond.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.