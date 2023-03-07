WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect was arrested on Tuesday in connection to a shooting that left a man in critical condition in Winston-Salem last week, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

On Friday, officers were called about a shooting on the 1100 block of Leona Street at 11:27 a.m.

Police say that the victim was shot twice and has a gunshot wound to the upper torso. He was taken to the hospital and is considered to be in critical condition.

Officers found multiple spent handgun shell casings in and around a silver vehicle that the victim was inside.

Investigators say the victim was inside the vehicle when the suspect opened a passenger door and shot him multiple times in the upper body.

The suspect was seen running south toward Charles Street where he got into a red Chevrolet four-door passenger vehicle and drove away.

Officers with the WSPD obtained a warrant for Arrest on Jason Wishon, 20, of Mocksville, for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury.

On Tuesday, Wishon surrendered himself to the authorities with the Davie County Sheriff’s Office for his outstanding warrant for arrest.

He received a $45,000.00 secured bond.