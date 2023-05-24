WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged and more arrested are “anticipated” in the shooting death of a 21-year-old Raeford man, police say.

According to Winston-Salem Police Department, US Marshals and the police department arrested and charged Armin Deshawn Hardy in connection to the robbery and murder of Deonta Mcarn, who was shot and killed in an apartment on Quincy Drive in Winston-Salem on May 18.

Hardy was charged with murder, two counts of armed robbery and first-degree burglary.

Mcarn, 21, of Raeford, was found shot multiple times after police say three suspects came into the apartment with the intention of robbing it. Another person received a minor injury during the situation.

While the apartments Mcarn was living in cater to students, police do not believe he was a student at any local universities.

Mcarn’s death was the 24th homicide in Winston-Salem so far in 2023.

Police say more arrests are anticipated and Hardy received no bond.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.