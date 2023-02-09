WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in the hospital after being shot in the back in Winston-Salem on Friday night, and a suspect has been arrested, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 6:26 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to a report of a shooting in the 3000 block of Indiana Avenue.

Arriving officers found the victim, a 29-year-old man, on the sidewalk in the 3000 block of Indiana Avenue.

He had been shot once in the back and was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, police say.

The victim was reportedly walking on Indiana Avenue and was shot one time.

Police obtained arrest warrants on Wednesday for Joshua Ryan Covington, 36, of Winston-Salem, who was identified as the suspect in the shooting.

The arrest warrant was for the following:

assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury

possession of a firearm by a felon

discharging firearms in city limits

On Thursday, Covington was arrested and is held under no bond in the Forsyth County Detention Center.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.